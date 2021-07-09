Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed as New Education Minister! NEET 2021 UG Exam & Application Dates Might Be Out Soon

Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan is now appointed as the new Union Minister of Education. Until now he was holding the office of petroleum ministry under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. Before Mr Pradhan this portfolio was held by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. He resigned from his position yesterday.

Dharmendra Pradhan will now look after education and skill development portfolio. The new education minister took over the office at a critical time. Students are hoping and looking forward to decisions regarding various major competitive exams, including the NEET 2021.

As soon as Mr Pradhan was appointed as the new education minister, student queries started flowing in requesting some clarity on NEET UG 2021 date and its application status. Students have raised requests to him on clarifying if National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be postponed to a later date or not.

As of now NEET 2021 is scheduled for 1st August, although, its application forms are yet to be released. Since a lot of requests are inflowing from students’ side in regard to the clarity on dates, we can expect a decision soon from the education minister.

