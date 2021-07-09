Left Menu

More than 2.5 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:34 IST
More than 2.5 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ''milestone'', more than 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Karnataka so far, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The Health Department information tweeted by Sudhakar said more than 2.5 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state till now, which he described as a milestone.

So far 2,06,01,462 first doses and 45,20,506 second doses have been administered, it said, adding that vaccines are being given at 8,207 centres, out of which 7,609 are government and 598 are private.

Meanwhile, the Department of College Education has vaccinated 51.12 per cent of students and staff in the city's government degree colleges, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Friday.

The city comprises eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255 Out of this, 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8, Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said.

In the student group 31,147 were vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent, while among the staff, 2,518 were vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent, a statement from the DCM's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021