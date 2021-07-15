Left Menu

Teachers, staff of South Delhi school protest over salary cuts, nonpayment of arrears

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:35 IST
Teachers, staff of South Delhi school protest over salary cuts, nonpayment of arrears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School here staged a protest alleging salary-cuts and nonpayment of arrears for over two years.

In a statement, the teachers and staff of the school claimed that they staged the protest on Tuesday outside the school premises in South Delhi braving incessant rains.

There have been salary cuts and nonpayment of arrears for over the last two years, the teachers and the staff alleged.

They also claimed that there has been a complete lack of accountability on the part of the school management, which has ''failed on its repeated promises'' of clearing all outstanding dues.

In March last also, the teachers and staff of the school had staged protests over nonpayment of full salaries and arrears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021