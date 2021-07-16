Left Menu

Don't make interview board aware of candidates' caste: Delhi minister to USPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:12 IST
Amid complaints of caste-based discrimination in UPSC interviews, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday wrote to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), suggesting that the interview board should not be made aware about the caste of candidates.

He also suggested that interviewees are chosen randomly instead of ''clubbing reserved and general category candidates separately''.

''Many candidates have alleged that there is a systematic discrimination in awarding the marks of interview to reserved category candidates.

“Further, they have suggested that the possibility of this discrimination can be eliminated if the interview board members are not made aware of the caste of the candidate and the interviewees are chosen randomly instead of clubbing reserved and general category candidates separately,'' Gautam said in a letter to UPSC Chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi.

''I believe these suggestions have got merit and can easily be acted upon by the UPSC. Such action will ensure a level playing field in the interview for all candidates,'' he said.

The minister also asked the UPSC to apprise him about the action taken to prevent discrimination against reserved category candidates during the interview process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

