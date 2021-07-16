Left Menu

Interview for 14,339 vacancies in Bengal upper primary schools from July 19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:14 IST
Interview for 14,339 vacancies in Bengal upper primary schools from July 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Interview for 14,339 vacant posts in upper primary schools in West Bengal will begin on July 19, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.

In all, 15,406 shortlisted candidates will be called for interview, which will be concluded by August 4, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Basu said the high court paved the way for the recruitment process last week and it will be completed in a transparent manner.

The online counselling process for primary teacher recruitment in 10,500 vacant posts has already been completed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021