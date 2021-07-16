Left Menu

Maha: Committee set up to study college fee issue amid COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:55 IST
Maha: Committee set up to study college fee issue amid COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue of fees charged by colleges amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the committee under Fee Regulatory Authority secretary Chintamani Joshi will submit its recommendations within a month after studying the fees charged by universities, government-run as well as aided-unaided colleges for conventional and professional courses.

An official said the decision to set up the committee was taken in a meeting between minister for state for higher and technical education Uday Samant and vice-chancellors in March. The GR said students and parents have demanded that college fees be reduced due to the pandemic, while educational institutions have opposed such a move.

The 5-member committee will come up with an amicable solution, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021