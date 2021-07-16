Maha: Committee set up to study college fee issue amid COVID-19
The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue of fees charged by colleges amid the coronavirus outbreak.
As per a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the committee under Fee Regulatory Authority secretary Chintamani Joshi will submit its recommendations within a month after studying the fees charged by universities, government-run as well as aided-unaided colleges for conventional and professional courses.
An official said the decision to set up the committee was taken in a meeting between minister for state for higher and technical education Uday Samant and vice-chancellors in March. The GR said students and parents have demanded that college fees be reduced due to the pandemic, while educational institutions have opposed such a move.
The 5-member committee will come up with an amicable solution, the official said.
