J'khand CM raises concern over under-employment of locals in AIIMS Deoghar

Upset over ''under representation of local people'' in the staff employed at AIIMS Deoghar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday sought urgent intervention of the Centre to ensure job to the natives in the premier institution.

In a strongly worded letter to Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Soren said it is not ''conducive'' that 90 per cent of the security personnel employed there are from outside the state.

''The government of Jharkhand is committed to providing employment to its people. Accordingly, we have introduced The Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2021, wherein there is a 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs with a salary of up to Rs 30,000 for locals.

''Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that 90 per cent of the security personnel at AIIMS Deoghar are from outside the state of Jharkhand,'' Soren shot off a letter to Mandaviya on Monday.

Terming this as not conducive to the public good, Soren said AllMS Deoghar should be hiring locally as far as possible so that they get employees who better understand the community they serve.

In this way AIIMS Deoghar will also contribute to the economic upliftment of the region.

''I request you to look into this issue as a matter of great urgency and importance and ensure that the local people of Jharkhand are employed to ensure engagement with the local community,'' the letter mentions.

Requesting for considering representation of the local people of Jharkhand at AIIMS Deoghar, he said it is with ''concern regarding the under-representation of the local people of Jharkhand in the staff employed at AIIMS Deoghar'' that he was forced to write the letter.

The CM mentioned that setting up of premier institutes such as AIIMS has multifarious benefits as they serve humanity by providing excellence in medical care as well as imparting the highest quality of medical education.

''However, a lesser known but equally necessary collateral benefit is the generation of jobs for the community,'' he asserted.

Meanwhile, Soren in a tweet said,''For Jharkhand, especially in and around Santhal Pargana, AIIMS Deoghar will be a platform of excellence in both medical education & public health.

''However, I have raised my concerns @ Mansukhmandaviya Ji on under representation of our local people in employment of staff in AIIMS.'' In the 2017-18 union budget, the centre announced an AIIMS in Jharkhand. Later, the state government identified a 236.92-acre plot in Deoghar to set up the hospital.

In May 2018, the union cabinet approved funds to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore for the project after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.

It started inducting MBBS students since 2019. It admitted 50 students in the first batch and increased it to 62 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)