PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 16:43 IST
Class 12 board exams: CBSE extends deadline for schools to compile results
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under stress and getting panicky.

''With the last date for finalizing the results approaching fast, the teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware of the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers,'' Bhardwaj said in official order.

''Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last-minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately,'' he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policies announced by the CBSE for the two classes. The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in the declaration of results which are due to be declared latest by July 31.

