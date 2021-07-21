Maha:Three teachers killed as tree falls on car

Three school teachers were killed when a tree fell on a moving car in Dindori tehsil of Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Soma Tayde (35), Ramji Devram Bhoye (49) and Dattatray Gokul Bachhav (51), all residents of Nashik city.

They were part of a group of seven teachers returning to Nashik from Alangun when an old tree fell on the rear side of their car at Valkhed Phata, a police official said.

All of them taught at a school at Alangun, he said.

The three men who were in the back seat died on the spot whereas the other four who were in the front along with the driver had a narrow escape, the official said.

