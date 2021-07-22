Left Menu

Kerala CM criticises KSU protest at Engineering college

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:21 IST
Kerala CM criticises KSU protest at Engineering college
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday slammed the violent protest staged by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) during the exams held atan engineering collegehere and said when efforts are on to bring educational institutions back to normalcy, student organisations need to support it.

The chief minister, in a post on his Facebook page, said it was the responsibility of the society to ensure that the higher education and job search of students is not hampered due to the pandemic.

''We need to stand together for that goal. Do not try to destroy it with such violence,'' he said.

He said that the violence perpetrated by KSU workers during the BTech third semester examination at KTU campus in the city was ''highly reprehensible'' and ''extremely unfortunate''.

KSU workers entered the premises and threw out the question papers, police said adding that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021