CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on Saturday

The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on Saturday, board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday. The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm, Arathoon said.The board had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:54 IST
The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on Saturday, board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday. ''The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm,'' Arathoon said.

The board had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

