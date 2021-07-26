No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out any proposal to rename the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras as IIT Chennai.

Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. ''Any such proposal for amending the name of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is not under consideration of the government,'' he said. Madras city was renamed as Chennai in 1996 by the Tamil Nadu government.

