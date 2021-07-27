Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Savitribai Phule Pune University to train youth in auto retail

The course will allow the students to build a promising career in automobile sales in India. The curriculum for Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management has been developed by the two partners with an enhanced focus on value education, work ethics, soft skills, and learning Indian and Japanese work culture, the statement said.The first batch of 80 students will commence the academic year 2021-22 from August 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:08 IST
Maruti Suzuki India partners with Savitribai Phule Pune University to train youth in auto retail
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

The country's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra, to train the youth in automobile retail.

A customized three-year 'Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management' course will be offered to students by the university with support from the company, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The curriculum will comprise one-year classroom training followed by two-year on-the-job training at Maruti Suzuki authorized dealerships, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, MSIL Executive Vice-President (Training Academy) Manoj Agrawal said one of the key challenges faced by the automobile industry currently is the skill gap and non-availability of trained personnel.

''This association with Savitribai Phule Pune University will help students who aspire for career options in the automobile retail sector,'' he said adding that the mandatory 24-month on-the-job training will provide in-depth knowledge to students and make them industry-ready.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, ''This industry integrated program will provide theoretical as well as practical knowledge to students with regular industry interaction and on-the-job training. The course will allow the students to build a promising career in automobile sales in India.'' The curriculum for 'Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management has been developed by the two partners with an enhanced focus on value education, work ethics, soft skills, and learning Indian and Japanese work culture, the statement said.

The first batch of 80 students will commence the academic year 2021-22 from August 2021. The course is based on the concept of 'earn while you learn' where students will receive a stipend during their on-the-job training, it added.

''We are confident that with this specially curated course, we will see an upsurge of skilled professionals in the industry, to provide high-quality customer service,'' Agrawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021