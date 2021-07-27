CBSE 10th & 12th Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 & 2: How To Kickstart Comprehensive Preparation Along With MCQs?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for Classes X and XII.

The syllabus has now been rationalized and has been divided into two terms. Fifty percent of the syllabus will be completed in Term 1 and the balance 50% will be completed in Term 2. Assessments will be at the end of Term I and II for the syllabus taught in that term. The Term 1 examinations will be of 90 minutes duration and the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type.

Advertisement

Term 2 examination will be of 2 hours duration and have case-based, situation-based questions, open ended, short answer and long answer type questions. In case the situation is not feasible for students to appear at exam centres, a 90-minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of the Term 2 as well.

Given the focus on MCQ questions in the assessment policy, let us have a look at how MCQs are a robust assessment technique for evaluating learning outcomes and how can students develop a strategy for cracking MCQ based exams.

MCQs are an excellent way to test conceptual understanding. They offer the advantages of versatility (can be used to assess application & problem solving), and are a much more reliable test of understanding. They also test Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS).

How can students commence their exam preparation in light of the rationalized syllabus and the new assessment policy? 1. Visual recollection Sometimes, students may be aware of the answer but they may be simply unable to recall it due to anxiety or stress. In such cases, an MCQ can trigger the correct answer because MCQs are visual. Seeing the right answer in front of him/her may encourage the student to recall and answer the question correctly.

Practicing enough MCQs is essential, as it will help drive the correct mental reflexes for attempting and solving MCQs in the most optimal time. Students need to practice enough MCQ based questions to develop their MCQ answering skills.

2. Range of skills A well-crafted MCQ can test a range of skills - application, synthesis, integration, and evaluation. The difficulty level of an MCQ can be adjusted by adjusting the similarity of distractors. All | An, in all, MCQs can test higher cognition skills by little adaptation.

Students need to understand concepts thoroughly so that they are able to answer any MCQ with confidence. Attempting MCQs is an art honed by both conceptual understanding and rigorous practice through question banks.

3. Diversity MCQs can be crafted in multiple ways allowing the teacher to assess various aspects of a single topic, unlike subjective questions. As an assessment tool, MCQs offer a lot of diversity.

Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for New CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021 -22 have wide bank of MCQ questions containing stand-alone MCQs, MCQs based on assertion-reason, case-based MCQs, thus giving students enough practice for MCQ based questions. All | An, these are specified by the Board in the revised assessment policy and practicing with the help of this book will ensure that students become more and more adept at tackling these types of questions.

It also includes questions from the CBSE official question bank released in April 2021. It also based strictly as per the ''Special Assessment Scheme'' issued by the Board on July 5 2021 for Board Examination 2021-22.

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for New CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021 -22: https://bit.ly/3iLztVC 4. Performance analysis In an MCQ based test, students can quickly respond to many questions, increasing the scope of assessment. It is also an accepted test of validity; is easy to administer and score.

MCQs also allow for performance analysis. Diligent students can identify patterns of incorrect answers to investigate which topics are ones on which they need to focus. They can also investigate that despite preparation, which topics are they not able to correctly answer questions for.

Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Bank for Class 10 includes detailed review of responses, giving students the answers along with the explanations, enabling them to learn the correct answering techniques.

5. Depth MCQs are fundamentally more scalable as an assessment tool giving more depth to the assessment structure. If a student is able to answer a broad range of MCQs correctly on a topic, it is validation of his learning.

To do so, students need to refer the correct resources for conceptual understanding & application development as well. Oswaal Books One for All | An, | All | An All | An, in One Class 10 Study Package is a power-packed comprehensive resource capturing the 5 E’s of learning: Engage (interesting content for better assimilation), Explore (provide meaningful insights), Explain (better clarification), Elaborate (ample examples and exam tools), Evaluate (self-assessment tools). It is also 100% based on the latest CBSE syllabus for 2022 Exams. It also features self-assessment tests practice questions from the Board Question Banks 2021 with explanatory answers. Available for Mathematics (Standard), Science, Social Science, English, Hindi A & B, it is a must-have resource. Here’s the recommended link for CBSE One For All | An, | All | An All | An, in One Class 10 Study Package for New CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021 -22: https://bit.ly/3l0JaC9 Conclusion Attempting MCQs with ease is a skill that can be honed over time. Many competitive exams also feature MCQs, hence developing the right strategy to attempt MCQs is important. Having the right resources to prepare for MCQs is a fundamental enabler and provides students the ability to attempt questions with confidence. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)