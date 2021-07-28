Prof Daheria appointed VC of AB Vajpayee Hindi University
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Professor Khemsingh Daheria of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, was appointed the new vice-chancellor of the Bhopal-based Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel appointed Prof Daheria as the VC of the Hindi university, which is a government-run institution, official sources said.
The governor made the appointment under Section 29 of the Hindi University Act-2011, they added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC set aside bail granted by Madhya Pradesh HC to the accused in alleged murder of Congress leader
SC cancels bail to Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA's husband in murder case
Madhya Pradesh levies highest tax on petrol, Rajasthan on diesel: Oil Min Puri
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues red alerts
Madhya Pradesh an ideal destination to become industrial hub, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan