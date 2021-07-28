Prof Daheria appointed VC of AB Vajpayee Hindi University

Professor Khemsingh Daheria of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, was appointed the new vice-chancellor of the Bhopal-based Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel appointed Prof Daheria as the VC of the Hindi university, which is a government-run institution, official sources said.

The governor made the appointment under Section 29 of the Hindi University Act-2011, they added.

