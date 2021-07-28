Young minds charted blueprints for India of their aspirations

Mumbai IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Youth Conclave – “India’s New Blueprint: Come Walk The Path With The Future Leaders,” from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 23rd July and Saturday, 24th July 2021.

The Honourable Prime Minister in his message for the Conclave mentioned “New thinking, new energy, new dreams and new zeal of our youth are our country’s strengths. The two-day Conclave will provide an ideal platform for policy makers, entrepreneurs and students from various domains to engage in a stimulating exchange of thoughts in a healthy, competitive environment.” The sessions at the Conclave engaged in discussion founders and CEOs of some of India’s successful start-ups and unicorns,along with students drawn from colleges and universities across India as well assome international universities. Each session had 10 students who expressed their views on topics assigned to them. It was a competitive discussion with the winning student adjudged for best narration. Together this young brigade chartednew India’s blueprint at the Conclave, which will soon be published as a White Paper.

The Conclave witnessed young minds unveil their ideas for India’s futures. Young political leaders cutting across political affiliations high lighted their views on ‘India’s Growth Story and Vision 2030’. Students from over 50 collegesand universities across the country, as also from abroad were an integral part of the program and shared their views. Heads of start-ups and young professionals from diverse fields also voiced their aspirations, thoughts and ideas for a new better & brighter future. Speaking at the Conclave, Mr. Milind Deora, former Union Minister of Communication and Technology, Indian National Congress was of the view that “Scandinavian Model” should be included for the progress of the nation as it would play a very important role in making India self-reliant. Grassroot innovations are done by the students and youth and if highlighted, then new doors would be opened for development. He also mentioned “Our defence sector needs a lot of reforms”. According to Mr. Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, former Minister of Tourism Food and Drugs, Government of Maharashtra, MLA, Bhartiaya Janata Party, “India's Youth, and their vibrant talent pool is our biggest advantage and a catalyst of real change.Happiness index & economic balance is very important in growth of the country, if our countryhas a right balance, we can make our nation great.'' Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament, Shiv Sena said,“An equal society where every single person does not feel any less equipped or less important in the scheme of things - that is how I would want to see my nation & how I perceive my nation should be & will work towards it. If young people love liberty and freedom, it is time to stand up and be counted.” She also mentioned “Hospitality sectors needs to be givenmore priority.” Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha Founder & Chairman, Harappa Education Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University said, “We need to bring in more non-technical, non-functional skills around cognitive, social and behavioural skills as these skills are more in demandtoday as the world has moved towards becoming more automated andmore technical.” Mr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Arian Capital said, “In the last 20 years a new disruption has started which is going to change the face of the world even more, and that is ‘rise of the internet’. Because today you have one single platform which connects every single individual on the planet easily by using a mobile with reasonable data plan. Through internet, you can get access to education, banking, entertainment, current news, conduct business, etc.”Atthe end of his talk he said,“India is already in the top 5 countries and will be in top 3 by 2030 through digitization and will become 10 trillion economy by 2032” Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO, Paytm,inthe valedictory session said,“The only things that matter are how passionate, determined and sincere you are to pursue your dreams. Success comes on the day when you do something you fundamentally believe in and you getthe most joy out of. The ultimate success is to not go to work but go to do something you enjoy.” While welcoming the dignitaries,Mr. Rajiv Podar President, IMC commented, “The‘IMC-YLF Youth Conclave - India's New BluePrint: Come Walk The Path With The Future Leaders’is a platform to celebrate the youth power, bringing together India's passionate young leaders, sparking new conversations on diverse topics that matter, and harnessing & channelizing the energies of our self-motivated, enterprising, and innovative young adults. Today's youth isdynamic, tech savvy, ambitious & focused. All these are very important ingredients for success. He thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modiji who bestowed his blessings on theyouth.” During the valedictory session Mr. Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General, IMC said,“Youth is the driving force to India's glory on the world's stage. Youth force is dynamic in nature and needs to be tapped &harnessed intelligently for the development of society as a whole.” He emphasised that, “The ‘can-do’ spirit among the youth of India is its endearing strength.Young peoplehave immense potential, ideas, talent and skills which can collectively contributeto the vision of building a new India. It is ouryouththat has changed the world’s perspective on India from being a den of darkness to a lighthouse of hope. About IMC Established in 1907 and having its headquarters in the heart of the city of Mumbai, The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chamber (IMC) is an apex Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry in the western region with its membership base of over 5000 members and over 150 trade associations affiliated to it. Together, it represents and advocates interests of over 4,00,000 business and industry establishments across the country from diverse sectors of industry. PWR PWR

