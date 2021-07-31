J-K Lt Guv congratulates Tanveer Ahmad Khan for securing 2nd rank in IES-2020 exam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday congratulated Tanveer Ahmad Khan for securing second rank in the Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 examination.

Sinha said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are inherently capable and full of potential and Khan's feat will inspire and motivate youngsters of the Union Territory.

''Congratulations to Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Nigeenpora Kund, Kulgam, for getting AIR-2 in Indian Economic Service (IES)2020. I have always believed that the youth of J&K are inherently capable and full of potential. His feat will inspire and motivate our youngsters. I wish him a bright career,'' the L-G said on Twitter.

Khan is the first from Kashmir to achieve the feat.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir congratulated Khan, saying he has brought laurels to the Union Territory.

''I send my best wishes to young Tanveer Ahmad Khan and congratulate him for bringing laurels to J&K by qualifying IES with second position through UPSC,'' he said.

Mir expressed hope that Khan's remarkable achievement will help youth of Jammu and Kashmir to set their targets and achieve them.

He urged the youth to get inspired by Khan's hard work and achieve their goals in their respective fields. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated Khan for the success.

''My best wishes to Tanveer Ahmad from Kulgam for acing the Indian Economic Services Exam,” she wrote on Twitter.

The National Conference's youth wing tweeted, “Congratulations to Tanveer Ahmad Khan from Kund, Kulgam on cracking IES exams & securing 2nd Rank. Wishing you all the very best.” PTI SSB ANB ANB

