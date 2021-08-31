Left Menu

UP: Firozabad DM orders closure of schools till Sep 6 after dengue outbreak in district

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:24 IST
UP: Firozabad DM orders closure of schools till Sep 6 after dengue outbreak in district
  • Country:
  • India

Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has ordered closure of all schools for classes 1 to 8 till September 6 following the death of around 40 people, mostly children, due to suspected dengue in the past few days.

The district magistrate, in his order issued on Monday night, said it will be applicable to all government and non-government schools as well as coaching institutions.

He warned of strict action against anyone disobeying the order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited some dengue patients in the district on Monday, said 32 children and seven adults have died till now.

He had said that teams would be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

However, Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told PTI on Sunday that more than 40 children have died due to dengue in the district since August 22.

The chief minister had told reporters on Monday that the first case was detected on August 18 and family members of patients started their treatment in private hospitals and clinics.

He had also said that samples from some patients should be sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow and National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The chief minister had directed officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in the district.

He had also visited the 100-bed ward of the government hospital to meet the children affected by dengue and check the arrangements for their treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021