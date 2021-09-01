Left Menu

'Dragon Ball's' Goku beats Flintstones in crazy car race in Peru

In an unlikely crossover, Goku from "Dragon Ball" defeated the Flintstones in a recycled 'crazy car' race in Peru on Monday. The overall winners were three friends who built a car inspired by "Dragon Ball" animation.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 02:20 IST
'Dragon Ball's' Goku beats Flintstones in crazy car race in Peru
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super
  • Country:
  • Peru

In an unlikely crossover, Goku from "Dragon Ball" defeated the Flintstones in a recycled 'crazy car' race in Peru on Monday. The event in Lima's San Miguel district saw contestants race in homemade cars built from recycled materials.

"Families, children and parents show their creativity in this crazy car contest," San Miguel mayor Jose Guevara said. The overall winners were three friends who built a car inspired by "Dragon Ball" animation. Second and third places were taken by the Flintstones and "Fast and Furious"-themed cars.

"We gave it our souls, our hearts and life and it's incredible we built this (car) in a couple of days. And here's the result of the union between three friends," winner Henry Villodas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

