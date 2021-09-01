Kurma Rao takes charge of Udupi district

M Kurma Rao on Wednesday took charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi district of Karnataka.

Rao replaces G Jagadeesha, who has been appointed as joint secretary to Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai.

After taking charge, Rao visited schools which have been reopened and interacted with students.

Later, he told reporters that he cherishes the opportunity to welcome high school and pre-university students on the first day of him assuming charge and listen to their experiences.

Adequate arrangements have been made in the schools to conduct classes adhering to Covid-19 protocols, he said. On the demand for lifting of the weekend curfew in Udupi district, he said the matter would be discussed with all concerned.

