Left Menu

Kurma Rao takes charge of Udupi district

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:19 IST
Kurma Rao takes charge of Udupi district
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

M Kurma Rao on Wednesday took charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi district of Karnataka.

Rao replaces G Jagadeesha, who has been appointed as joint secretary to Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai.

After taking charge, Rao visited schools which have been reopened and interacted with students.

Later, he told reporters that he cherishes the opportunity to welcome high school and pre-university students on the first day of him assuming charge and listen to their experiences.

Adequate arrangements have been made in the schools to conduct classes adhering to Covid-19 protocols, he said. On the demand for lifting of the weekend curfew in Udupi district, he said the matter would be discussed with all concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021