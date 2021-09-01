Left Menu

Schools reopen for classes 4, 5 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:49 IST
Schools reopen for classes 4, 5 in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Schools reopened in Haryana for classes 4 and 5 on Wednesday, and students who had written permission from parents were allowed to attend, officials said here.

The state had allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 over a month ago. Students of classes 6 to 8 were allowed to return to schools later as COVID-19 cases continued to fall.

However, it has not been made mandatory for students to come to schools as online classes are also continuing, the officials said.

As per guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk, and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited.

A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students, and thermal scanning and hand sanitisation is to be done at the entrance.

Masks have to be worn, and provisions made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover, the guidelines stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021