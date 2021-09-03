Left Menu

Delhi schools to follow CBSE’s two term pattern for classes 9, 11: DoE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:58 IST
With the introduction of two terms in classes 10 and 12 by CBSE, the Directorate of Education called for the same assessment system for classes 9 and 11 in all public, private and government-aided schools in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22.

“Academic session will be of two-term examinations, that is, mid-term examination (Term-1) and annual examination (Term-2) with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each.

“According to the term and subject-wise marks shared with schools, each term will have 50 per cent weightage for the calculation of final results,” an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The order explained that question papers in the 90-minute Term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions. The duration of Term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had in July announced a special assessment scheme for classes 10 and 12 board exams for next year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting the academic session into two terms.

The board had also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic session and make the internal assessment and project work more ''credible'' and ''valid''.

CBSE had noted that the term one exams would be held in November-December, 2021, and the second term exams in March-April, 2022.

