Left Menu

Delhi govt's vision is to hold Olympic Games before 100th year of India's Independence: Sisodia

Delhi governments vision is to organise Olympic Games in the national capital before the country celebrate its 100th year of Independence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.Sisodia made the comments at the first meeting of the Board of Management of Delhi Sports University.Delhi Sports University will create such an environment regarding sports that every person in the country will consider sports as a field of education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST
Delhi govt's vision is to hold Olympic Games before 100th year of India's Independence: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government's vision is to organise Olympic Games in the national capital before the country celebrate its 100th year of Independence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia made the comments at the first meeting of the Board of Management of Delhi Sports University.

''Delhi Sports University will create such an environment regarding sports that every person in the country will consider sports as a field of education. Our vision is to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi before the country goes to the 100th year of Independence and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.

''Our motive for starting this university is to give education status to sports. Our players work very hard but their hard work in sports is considered zero in front of studies. No school or university in our country considers playing as education, but this will not happen in this university. The game of the players in DSU will be their education. DSU will create such an environment in the whole of India that every person can say that playing is also a study,'' Sisodia said Delhi Sports University Vice Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari said, ''There is no dearth of sports talent in the country. A player just needs a little support to make their talent shine and win the medal. There is a lack of sports infrastructure and coaching in the country but Delhi Sports University will overcome these shortcomings and create world class infrastructure of sports.'' ''The university will admit sports talent from any corner of India and work to improve their performance so that they can become Olympic medallists and world champions,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021