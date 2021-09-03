Delhi Police issues circular warning personnel against violating traffic rules

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
After several Delhi Police personnel were found not following traffic rules, the special commissioner of police (Traffic) on Friday issued a circular, warning of strict action against such violations.

''Riding a two-wheeler without helmet, triple riding on a two-wheeler, not wearing seat belts in a four-wheeler, using mobile in hand during driving and defective number plate are some visible traffic offences, which are captured by public and put on social media, causing embarrassment,'' the circular said.

During 2020, 41 Delhi Police personnel and in 2021, till date, 14 have died in accidents, it mentioned.

''CP has given strict directions that every police personnel should observe traffic rules. If anyone is found violating, apart from usual prosecution by Traffic Police, DCP/Traffic concerned must send information to the DCP of Distt./Unit where the violator is serving for initiation of suitable departmental action for this misconduct,'' the circular added. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander said, "Police personnel must also obey traffic laws and in any instance of road safety violation, they (police) also lose their lives like others. So it is important that they follow traffic rules themselves just like any common man. So, we expect policemen to be law abiding and if any of them is found violating traffic rules, they will also be prosecuted and departmental action will be initiated against them." PTI NIT/AMP IJT

