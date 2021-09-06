Left Menu

Honeywell, ICT Academy partner to develop 50 centres of excellence for skill development in India

This upskilling programme will empower 15,000 students, half of whom are women, through the project cycle and provide job placements.The programme will offer a globally recognised certificate to students from marginalised sections of society who are enrolled in engineering, arts and science colleges in tier I and II cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

06-09-2021
Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of multinational conglomerate Honeywell, on Monday said it will invest Rs 10 crore to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country in partnership with ICT Academy.

As part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Honeywell has committed Rs 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres in a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to offer certifications in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data Analytics and Nanotechnology, HHSIF said in a statement. This upskilling programme will empower 15,000 students, half of whom are women, through the project cycle and provide job placements.

The programme will offer a globally recognised certificate to students from marginalised sections of society who are enrolled in engineering, arts and science colleges in tier I and II cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. HHSIF is also establishing centers for women students to promote inclusion and diversity in the country's workforce.

''As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work to boost people productivity, asset effectiveness, and process efficiency, there is a growing need for a future-ready workforce that is equipped with the right skill sets. Digital fluency is necessary to gain employment in tech-related fields, and Honeywell is proud to partner with ICT Academy to contribute to this skilling initiative,” Honeywell India President and HHSIF Director Ashish Gaikwad added.

ICT Academy, an initiative of the government, collaborates with state governments and industries to equip teachers and students with skills that match industry requirements and generate employment in tier II and tier III cities and rural areas.

