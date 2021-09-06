Left Menu

'Seed money' project to be started in all Delhi govt schools: Sisodia

06-09-2021
'Seed money' project to be started in all Delhi govt schools: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the 'seed money project will be started in all government schools from September 7 under which each student of Class 11 and 12 will be given an amount which they have to utilize to plan and implement projects and earn profit.

Sisodia said the initial amount provided to students will now be raised to Rs 2,000.

''We had started a pilot project in a school in Khichripur and 41 students participated in it in 41 groups and all the projects started by them using the seed money are running in profit,'' Sisodia said.

He said the government will roll out the 'seed money project' in other government schools from Tuesday following the success of the pilot project.

