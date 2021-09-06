Hindus, Muslims share same ancestry: Bhagwat

Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry and every Indian citizen is a Hindu.Speaking at an event here organised by Pune-based Global Strategic Policy Foundation, he said sane Muslim leaders should stand firmly against fundamentalists.The word Hindu was equivalent to motherland, ancestors and Indian culture.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry and every Indian citizen is a ''Hindu''.

Speaking at an event here organised by Pune-based Global Strategic Policy Foundation, he said ''sane'' Muslim leaders should stand firmly against fundamentalists.

''The word Hindu was equivalent to motherland, ancestors and Indian culture. This is not disrespecting other views. We have to think in terms of gaining Indian dominance and not Muslim dominance ,'' he said.

Bhagwat said for all-round development of India, everyone should work together.

''Islam came to India with invaders. This is history and should be told in that manner. Sane Muslim leaders should oppose unnecessary issues and stand firmly against fundamentalists and hardliners. The more we do this at the earliest, the less damage it will cause to our society,'' he said.

India, as a superpower, will not scare anyone, the RSS leader said.

''The word Hindu is equivalent to the rich heritage of our motherland, ancestors and culture, and every Indian is a Hindu,'' he said at a seminar titled ''Nation First, Nation Supreme''.

Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry, Bhagwat said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, were among other prominent speakers at the event.

Khan said more diversity leads to a prosperous society and added ''Indian culture considers everyone equal.'' Lt Gen Hasnain said Muslim intellectuals should thwart Pakistan's attempts to target Indian Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

