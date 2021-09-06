NSUI protests against JEE-paper leak, demands enquiry under Supreme Court judge

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday protested in front of the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here against the alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination 2021.

The Congress-affiliated students' body also demanded an enquiry into the matter under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The NSUI said in a statement that if the issue is not resolved timely, it will ''create restlessness and doubts among the student fraternity about the exam conducting bodies''.

''The primary demand of the student organisation is to conduct an enquiry under supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge as this is certainly a matter of future of young students and aspirants of the country,'' it said.

The student organisation also demanded the resignation of the education minister ''on moral grounds because as per NSUI that seems to be the only way right now to prove the intent and sensitivity of the Modi government towards student issues''.

It claimed that police ''resorted to lathicharge'' and detained several protesters who were taken to Mandir Marg police station.

The police could not be reached for a comment.

The CBI on Friday arrested seven persons including two directors of a Noida-based private institution in connection with alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination 2021.

The prestigious examination which is a stepping stone for IITs and NITs came under shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors for solving questions for candidates from remote access in return for huge payments.

