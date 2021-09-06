Left Menu

Khalsa Aid India provides help to Afghan students

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:13 IST
Khalsa Aid India provides help to Afghan students
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@khalsaaidint)
  • Country:
  • India

Khalsa Aid India, an NGO for providing aid to needy people, Monday said it is providing ration kits and other items to Afghan students studying in Punjab ''We have been receiving emergency calls, mails, request calls from students from Afghanistan seeking immediate relief in their food and other needs. Our teams across Punjab respond to these calls immediately and we will continue assisting these students till it is required as they deserve a dignified stay in our country,'' Japneet Singh, trustee of the Khalsa Aid India, said in a statement.

Around 200 students who are studying in different colleges and universities in Punjab have been assisted so far, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021