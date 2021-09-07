Left Menu

Public advised to defer plans to visit Kerala till October-end: K'taka govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:39 IST
ln view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Karnataka government on Tuesday advised public to defer their plans to visit the neighbouring state till the end of October, if there is no emergency or urgency, with a view to avoid third wave of COVID-19 and in larger interest of public health.

The government in an advisory has also advised all administrators or principals of the educational, nursing, paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala, to defer or postpone their return till the end of October.

Similar advice has been given to all administrators or owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories, industries, etc.

The advisory signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar, further asked the administrators or owners to advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October.

Noting that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, special measures are already in place for arrivals from there, the state health department said, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from the neighbouring state though bringing negative RT-PCR reports, they are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

