Cambridge International Board course to be introduced in some Mumbai civic schools

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Cambridge University for offering Cambridge International Board's curriculum in some civic-run schools in the city.

''The BMC is trying to provide the best education in the country and the world to students for free,'' said Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on the occasion.

The course will be started in some of the `Public Schools' of the BMC from the next academic year, he said.

The civic body, controlled by Thackeray's party, the Shiv Sena, has designated some of its schools as `Public Schools'.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present as the agreement was signed at the Sahyadri Guest House of the state government. ''It will provide a great option to students in Mumbai,'' Thackeray said.

The civic body is focusing on upgrading school infrastructure, he said.

''Due to the quality education provided in these schools, more than ten thousand applications have been received for 4,000 seats in the current academic year,'' Thackeray added.

