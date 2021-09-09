Left Menu

Meritorious students of municipality's schools to be given tablets under SDMC's new initiative

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has started a new initiative Abhishakti for students where tablets will be given to meritorious students of municipalitys schools, the civic body said in a statement.Under the initiative, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and civic bodys Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi on Thursday distributed tablets to 66 meritorious students in west zone of the municipality.

Meritorious students of municipality's schools to be given tablets under SDMC's new initiative
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a new initiative 'Abhishakti' for students where tablets will be given to meritorious students of municipality's schools, the civic body said in a statement.

Under the initiative, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan and civic body's Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi on Thursday distributed tablets to 66 meritorious students in west zone of the municipality. ''Under this new initiative 'Abhishakti' we are providing tablets to the meritorious students of SDMC schools. Online classes are being run by schools and the education of students is affected as many of them do not have mobile or laptop for learning. The SDMC is collaborating with various private organisations and under CSR fund, we are providing tablets to the students,'' Suryan said in a statement.

Standing Committee Chairman, Oberoi said that in order to ensure continuance of study of the students during this Covid crises, we are ready to assist the students and parents in every possible way.

''Such programs will be organised in all zones so that mobile phones or tablets can be distributed in all SDMC schools,'' he said.

He appealed to all the social organisations to come forward and collaborate with the SDMC and provide financial assistance for the better education of students, the statement said.

