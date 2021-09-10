Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:50 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conference
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya -- a girls' hostel -- on Saturday via video conference.

According to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society, and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

Prime Minister Modi will perform the 'Lokarpan' of Sardardham Bhavan and 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya, on September 11 at 11 am via video conference, it said.

''Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The 'Kanya Chhatralaya' will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria,'' the statement said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

