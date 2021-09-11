Left Menu

Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance

You are requested to take appropriate actions accordingly. This is for your immediate action, the letter said. The two economics students are Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan. The expelled music department student is Rupa Chakraborty. A varsity official said a similar notice will shortly be issued to the head of Sangeet Bhavana to enable Rupa to attend classes. The three students were expelled on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest meeting in the Visva-Bharati campus on January 9.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 12:46 IST
Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance
  • Country:
  • India

Visva-Bharati University authorities have notified two expelled students that the rustication orders issued against them on August 23 were not being implemented now in adherence to the recent order of the Calcutta High Court.

Three expelled postgraduate students - Somnath Sow, Falguni Pan, and Rupa Chakraborty - had sent separate emails to the proctor on September 9 urging him to allow them to attend classes immediately as directed by the high court.

In a related development, the proctor called upon the Principal of Vidya Bhavana and the Head of the Department of Economics and Politics, Vidya Bhavana to keep in abeyance the rustication order on Friday.

''With reference to the Honourable High Court's order dated September 8, the rustication orders have been kept in abeyance. You are requested to take appropriate actions accordingly. This is for your immediate action,'' the letter said.

The two economics students are Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan. The expelled music department student is Rupa Chakraborty.

A varsity official said a similar notice will shortly be issued to the head of Sangeet Bhavana to enable Rupa to attend classes.

The three students were expelled on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest meeting in the Visva-Bharati campus on January 9. The varsity has been witnessing demonstrations by students against the expulsion since August 27.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha in his interim order on September 8 had observed that the rustication of the students for three years was harsh and excessive. He had directed that the varsity's expulsion order be kept in abeyance and allowed the students to rejoin classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021