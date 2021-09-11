Left Menu

Delhi University honours eminent alumni in delayed foundation day celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:58 IST
Delhi University honours eminent alumni in delayed foundation day celebrations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University celebrated its 99th Foundation Day on Saturday where it honoured the varsity's distinguished alumni for their achievements.

The university's Foundation Day falls on May 1 but the event could not be held at the time this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in April-May.

The varsity had announced that it will felicitate eight of its alumni, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri, for achieving distinction in their fields.

The others on the list were filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education Amit Khare, the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar.

Khare, who attended the event, said it was for the first time that he was entering the Viceregal Lodge, despite studying at the St Stephen's College situated near the university.

Professor P C Joshi, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, spoke about the various initiatives taken by the university. He also spoke about the varsity implementing the National Education Policy from the 2022-23 academic session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021