Left Menu

Students above 18 to be vaccinated on priority for reopening educational institutions: J&K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:23 IST
Students above 18 to be vaccinated on priority for reopening educational institutions: J&K LG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a special drive will be launched to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority to enable educational institutions to reopen in the Union territory.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here, Sinha said most of the teaching staff has already got vaccinated.

"We are trying to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority and professors and teachers in the academic institutions as well because the aim is to restart the institutions,'' he said.

A special drive will be conducted for the vaccination of students above the age of 18 as most of the teachers have already got vaccinated, Sinha said.

Asked about the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said "all is well", without commenting further.

Earlier, Sinha released a book titled ''Analysis of Accreditation Report of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh'' at SKICC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021