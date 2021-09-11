Left Menu

Govt will introduce new bill on arbitration in winter session: Law minister

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:20 IST
Govt will introduce new bill on arbitration in winter session: Law minister
Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the central government will introduce a bill on arbitration in the winter session of Parliament.

The government wants to make India a global hub for arbitration, Rijiju said at a programme, where President Ram Nath Kovind laid foundation stones for the National Law University, a building for multilevel parking and an advocates' chamber at the Allahabad High Court.

''After the university is established, 180 students in LLB and 80 students in LLM will be inducted every year,'' the law minister said here.

He said apart from this, arrangements will be made for legal research at the university and hostel facilities would be available for all within the campus.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre wants to work closely with all the law universities and academies, the minister said, adding that the government is committed to strengthening the legal system of the country.

Rijiju said the central government wants to work in coordination with the judiciary.

It also wants to coordinate with the state governments so that issues faced by lower courts can be analysed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021