Left Menu

Social security pension scheme of Punjab govt finds mention in Class 5 question paper, sparks row

The NAS, aimed to assess learning achievement, is to be conducted in November.One of the questions asked to the students was What is this advertisement about. Another question was When the distribution of the hiked social security pension began. The state government had earlier announced raising the social security pension from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.Democratic Teachers Front Punjab president Vikram Dev Singh condemned the insertion of an advertisement in the question paper and accused the government of trying to publicise its schemes through student examinations.It is totally wrong.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:53 IST
Social security pension scheme of Punjab govt finds mention in Class 5 question paper, sparks row
  • Country:
  • India

An advertisement and questions related to the social security pension scheme of the Punjab government found mention in an examination paper of Class 5 students, drawing sharp reactions from a teachers’ body and the opposition SAD and AAP.

The government advertisement on raising social security pension was inserted in the Punjabi subject paper of Class 5 students and then questions relevant to it were asked, said a teacher on Monday.

The exam for Class 5, to prepare students for the National Achievement Survey (NAS), began on Monday. The NAS, aimed to assess learning achievement, is to be conducted in November.

One of the questions asked to the students was “What is this advertisement about.” Another question was “When the distribution of the hiked social security pension began.” The state government had earlier announced raising the social security pension from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

Democratic Teachers’ Front (Punjab) president Vikram Dev Singh condemned the insertion of an advertisement in the question paper and accused the government of trying to publicise its schemes through student examinations.

“It is totally wrong. We condemn it,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema dubbed the insertion of an advertisement pertaining to a welfare scheme in a question paper as “unethical practice.” “Let the education remain education. Tomorrow you will start giving government advertisements and putting photos of ministers in school text books and then there is no end to it,” Cheema said slamming the Congress-led government.

The AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab, also lambasted the government over the issue.

“This is height of shameless publicity. @capt_amarinder what are you trying to do? You are not even sparing children of the state from your false propaganda. These cheap tricks will not get you and your party anywhere,” party leader Harpal Singh Cheema said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021