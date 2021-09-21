Left Menu

Board exams: CBSE not to charge registration or exam fees from students who have lost parents to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 19:54 IST
Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

''The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic,'' CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

''The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness,'' he added.

