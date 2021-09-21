Five tiger cubs born at Aurangabad zoo get names after people send in suggestions
Five female cubs born to Siddharth and Samruddhi, a pair of tigers at the Siddharth zoo here, were named through a draw on Tuesday.The naming ceremony took place in the presence of NCP MP Supriya Sule. The names of the cubs, selected through a draw, are Jijai, Pratibha, Rohini, Vaishali and Ranjana.
21-09-2021
Five female cubs born to `Siddharth' and `Samruddhi', a pair of tigers at the Siddharth zoo here, were named through a draw on Tuesday.
The naming ceremony took place in the presence of NCP MP Supriya Sule. The names of the cubs, selected through a draw, are: Jijai, Pratibha, Rohini, Vaishali and Ranjana. The five cubs were born on December 25 last year. Over 200 suggestions had been received from people, of which 25 names were selected for the final draw, the civic body's administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said.
