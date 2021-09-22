IIT Delhi establishes alumnus endowed 'Shri GK Chandiramani Chair for Cyber Security'

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus Suresh M Shivdasani has endowed 'Shri GK Chandiramani Chair for Cyber Security' at the institute in honour of his uncle GK Chandiramani, who was a secretary at the Ministry of Education.

According to officials, the chair will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development in the field of cyber security.

''Our society today is more reliant on technology and connectivity than ever before and consequently the risks of data breaches and cyber-attacks are increasing exponentially. However, there is a severe shortage of cyber security technologists in India and globally. Hence, the focus of the chair on cyber security,'' said Shivdasani, a 1975 batch alumnus. Shivdasani is presently the managing director and CEO of Sohar International Urea and Chemical Industries (SIUCI). ''GKC, as he was fondly known, devoted his entire life to the advancement of higher education in India. As joint secretary at the ministry in 1961, he led the team that established the collaboration between IIT Kanpur and several leading US universities, including MIT. ''After retirement from the ministry, he was one of the longest-serving chairman of the Council of the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore from 1973-1986 and was succeeded by Dr Raja Ramanna, a well-known Indian physicist. He was also the chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Delhi from 1982 to 1985,'' IIT Delhi said in an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)