SRH wins toss, opts to bat first against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Capt), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

