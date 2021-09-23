Punjab CM performs Bhangra with varsity students in Kapurthala
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted performing Bhangra at an event in Kapurthalas IK Gujral Punjab Technical University on Thursday. Channi was wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a yellow turban and appeared to be enjoying the states folk dance along with the students, who were in traditional attires. Channi was sworn-in as the Punjab CM following an unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh.
Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of BR Ambedkar Museum at the university and handed over job letters to the youth in a state-level mega job fair. Channi was sworn-in as the Punjab CM following an unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh.
