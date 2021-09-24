NIT Meghalaya to confer honorary doctorate on Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya has decided to confer honorary doctorate on Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih for his contributions in the field of music, an official of the institution said on Friday.

The Padma Shri awardee will receive it from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during NIT's annual convocation scheduled on October 1, he said.

''We have considered the proposal to honour Neil Nongkynrih of the Shillong Chamber Choir with honorary doctorate for his contributions in the field of music,'' the NIT official told PTI.

Fifty-one-year-old Nongkynrih founded the choir group, the first-of-its-kind in the country, in 2001 and continues to remain its mentor and conductor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.

