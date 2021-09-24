Left Menu

NIT Meghalaya to confer honorary doctorate on Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:34 IST
NIT Meghalaya to confer honorary doctorate on Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
  • Country:
  • India

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya has decided to confer honorary doctorate on Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih for his contributions in the field of music, an official of the institution said on Friday.

The Padma Shri awardee will receive it from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during NIT's annual convocation scheduled on October 1, he said.

''We have considered the proposal to honour Neil Nongkynrih of the Shillong Chamber Choir with honorary doctorate for his contributions in the field of music,'' the NIT official told PTI.

Fifty-one-year-old Nongkynrih founded the choir group, the first-of-its-kind in the country, in 2001 and continues to remain its mentor and conductor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021