Scoreboard: SRH vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul c (sub)J Suchith b Holder 21 Mayank Agarwal c Williamson b Holder 5 Chris Gayle lbw b Rashid Khan 14 Aiden Markram c Manish Pandey b Abdul Samad 27 Nicholas Pooran c and b Sandeep Sharma 8 Deepak Hooda c (sub) J Suchith b Holder 13 Harpreet Brar not out 18 Nathan Ellis c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 12 Mohammed Shami not out 0 Extras:(B-1, LB-3, W-3) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 125 Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 27-2, 57-3, 66-4, 88-5, 96-6 , 118-7.

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-20-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-34-1, Jason Holder 4-0-19-3, Khaleel Ahmed 3-0-22-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-17-1, Abdul Samad 1-0-9-1. MORE PTI APA APA

