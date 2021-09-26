Left Menu

JIPMER rescinds decision to insist on ration cards for free treatment to BPL patients

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centrally administered JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Education and Research) Hospital here has withdrawn its circular issued last week insisting on production of ration cards by patients belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) category to get free treatment and consultations.

A modified circular issued on Saturday said there would no longer be an insistence on the cards (of red color in Puducherry) for identifying the economic status of the patients.

The service, according to the fresh circular, would be free of cost for all patients irrespective of their income.

The circular said emergency treatment also would continue free of cost for all the patients irrespective of their income, and patients in general wards would not be charged for stay.

The previous circular drew condemnation and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan red-flagged the announcement of the hospital that it would not offer the free treatment to the BPL patients unless they produced the ration cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

