Mixed response to Bharath bandh in Pondy

There was a mixed response to the day-long Bharath bandh called for by farmers outfits on Monday to condemn the three farm reforms laws and demand their immediate rollback..Government-run buses were operated although the number of passengers was less than usual.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
There was a mixed response to the day-long Bharath bandh called for by farmers outfits on Monday to condemn the three farm reforms laws and demand their immediate rollback.

Government-run buses were operated although the number of passengers was less than usual. Private fleet operators, autos, and tempos went off-road.

Government offices functioned as usual. Private schools declared a holiday for the day while the turnout of students in government schools for the restricted classes was poor, police sources said.

Workers and office-bearers of different trade unions, farmer's associations, and political parties supporting the bandh held demonstrations at various areas and courted arrests.

Policemen were deployed in strength and there was no untoward incident.

Petrol bunks on the outskirts of the town functioned normally. Shops and establishments remained closed so were vegetable and fish markets.

Groups of workers of the Puducherry unit of the DMK, CPI, and other parties participated in picketing at the new bus terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

