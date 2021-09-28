Left Menu

Tiger relocation project to resume soon in Uttarakhand

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:14 IST
The tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand, which has been under a temporary suspension for a few months, is likely to be resumed soon, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The project was suspended temporarily in January after a young male tiger relocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve's Dhela range to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve escaped from its enclosure at Motichoor, dropping its radio collar behind.

The purpose behind the temporary suspension of the project was to allow two tigers relocated from Corbett, including the one that had run away from its enclosure, to acclimatize themselves to their new habitat.

A young tigress was relocated from Corbett to Rajaji on December 24 last year, followed by the young male tiger that was shifted on January 9. It ran away from its enclosure a couple of days later.

As it has been nearly nine months since their relocation, it is presumed that the relocated tigers have had enough time to acclimatize themselves to their new surroundings. Hence, the temporary suspension on the project is being lifted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

While two tigers have already been relocated from Corbett to Rajaji, two more -- a male and a female -- are to be relocated to the reserve after the project is restarted, he added.

