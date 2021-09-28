Left Menu

Vice-Prez Naidu unveils Rajasthan Guv's book, says Constitution as sacred as scriptures

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday termed the Constitution supreme and as sacred as the scriptures while unveiling Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishras book Sanvidhan, Sanskriti aur Rashtra here.Naidu called upon everyone to abide by the Constitution and create awareness among the masses about it, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:26 IST
Vice-Prez Naidu unveils Rajasthan Guv's book, says Constitution as sacred as scriptures
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday termed the Constitution supreme and as sacred as the scriptures while unveiling Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's book 'Sanvidhan, Sanskriti aur Rashtra' here.

Naidu called upon everyone to abide by the Constitution and create awareness among the masses about it, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. Terming the Constitution supreme, the vice-president said it gives the people rights and also teaches about duty. He described the Constitution as sacred as the scriptures and stressed upon all to be loyal to it. He also said that the Indian culture is diverse with no distinction based on caste, creed, language and religion.

Governor Kalraj Mishra said the book is a collection of articles written by him from time to time. Describing the Constitution as a global document of human rights, he said Indian Vedas are God-given constitution, the release said. The book launch event was held at Jodhpur circuit house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021