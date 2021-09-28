Vice-Prez Naidu unveils Rajasthan Guv's book, says Constitution as sacred as scriptures

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday termed the Constitution supreme and as sacred as the scriptures while unveiling Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's book 'Sanvidhan, Sanskriti aur Rashtra' here.

Naidu called upon everyone to abide by the Constitution and create awareness among the masses about it, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. Terming the Constitution supreme, the vice-president said it gives the people rights and also teaches about duty. He described the Constitution as sacred as the scriptures and stressed upon all to be loyal to it. He also said that the Indian culture is diverse with no distinction based on caste, creed, language and religion.

Governor Kalraj Mishra said the book is a collection of articles written by him from time to time. Describing the Constitution as a global document of human rights, he said Indian Vedas are God-given constitution, the release said. The book launch event was held at Jodhpur circuit house.

